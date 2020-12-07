Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. Issuing company: Enedo Plc Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights Complete name: 4capes Oy, Salo, Finland Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 2.11.2020 Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 5,42 5,42 8 432 735 Position of previous notification (if applicable)



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:





Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000415252 457 200 5,42



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.





ENEDO PLC



Vesa Leino

President and CEO



For further information please contact the CEO Vesa Leino, tel. +358 40 7598956.



Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2019 the group´s revenue was EUR 43,3 million. Enedo has 394 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.