 

Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

07.12.2020, 14:15  |  36   |   |   

Enedo Plc    Stock Exchange Release   December 7, 2020 at 15:15   


Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act



Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

Issuing company: Enedo Plc

Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights

Complete name: 4capes Oy, Salo, Finland

Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 2.11.2020

Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:

  % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 5,42   5,42 8 432 735
Position of previous notification (if applicable)        


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
  (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000415252 457 200   5,42  


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

ENEDO PLC

Vesa Leino
President and CEO

For further information please contact the CEO Vesa Leino, tel. +358 40 7598956.

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Principal media

Enedo
Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2019 the group´s revenue was EUR 43,3 million. Enedo has 394 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

www.enedopower.com




Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act Enedo Plc    Stock Exchange Release   December 7, 2020 at 15:15    Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish …

