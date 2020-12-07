Slinger Bag Moves into Key Gulf States and Beyond

Slinger Bag Expands into Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Markets with Leading Sports Distributor Color Sports Inc.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG ), the innovation-based sports brand focused on game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced an exclusive five year distribution agreement with leading sports distributor, Color Sports Inc., to cover the Gulf States: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The exclusive agreement also includes other regional markets: Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Operating across the Middle East, North Africa and South East Asia, Color Sports, Inc. is a sports specialist company, with over 30 years of experience in the sector, operating both a specialty sports distributor, brand licensee as well as an e-retailer. Color Sports already operates as a regional licensee for several key tennis brands and sees the addition of the exclusive Slinger Bag distribution as complementary to these as it fulfils its mission to bring the world’s best ball sports brands to the fast-growing markets within its remit.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Color Sports will be exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag tennis product in its designated territories and it expects consumer sales of Slinger Bag within these regions will commence by January 2021.

The new distribution agreement comes on the back of the recent bilateral normalization agreements signed by Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, which have begun to pave the way for the regional countries to forge new opportunities. Slinger Bag, which was founded in Israel, has capitalized on the huge uptick of interest for Israeli technology and products, and is one of the first Israeli-founded companies to announce distribution agreements that will encompass the whole region.

“We are very excited to represent Slinger Bag. More importantly, we are looking forward to this partnership and working together to promote tennis in these regions and perhaps helping produce future Grand Slam champions.” commented Rafi Farooqui, Director Color Sports, Inc.

Slinger Bag has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread critical acclaim in the process. The product has quickly achieved distribution via a partner network on every continent and has surpassed order forecasts throughout the world.