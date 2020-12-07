 

Slinger Bag Moves into Key Gulf States and Beyond

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 14:19  |  63   |   |   

Slinger Bag Expands into Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Markets with Leading Sports Distributor Color Sports Inc.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), the innovation-based sports brand focused on game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced an exclusive five year distribution agreement with leading sports distributor, Color Sports Inc., to cover the Gulf States: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The exclusive agreement also includes other regional markets: Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Operating across the Middle East, North Africa and South East Asia, Color Sports, Inc. is a sports specialist company, with over 30 years of experience in the sector, operating both a specialty sports distributor, brand licensee as well as an e-retailer. Color Sports already operates as a regional licensee for several key tennis brands and sees the addition of the exclusive Slinger Bag distribution as complementary to these as it fulfils its mission to bring the world’s best ball sports brands to the fast-growing markets within its remit.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Color Sports will be exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag tennis product in its designated territories and it expects consumer sales of Slinger Bag within these regions will commence by January 2021.

The new distribution agreement comes on the back of the recent bilateral normalization agreements signed by Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, which have begun to pave the way for the regional countries to forge new opportunities. Slinger Bag, which was founded in Israel, has capitalized on the huge uptick of interest for Israeli technology and products, and is one of the first Israeli-founded companies to announce distribution agreements that will encompass the whole region.

“We are very excited to represent Slinger Bag. More importantly, we are looking forward to this partnership and working together to promote tennis in these regions and perhaps helping produce future Grand Slam champions.” commented Rafi Farooqui, Director Color Sports, Inc.

Slinger Bag has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread critical acclaim in the process. The product has quickly achieved distribution via a partner network on every continent and has surpassed order forecasts throughout the world.

Seite 1 von 3


Slinger Bag Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Slinger Bag Moves into Key Gulf States and Beyond Slinger Bag Expands into Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Markets with Leading Sports Distributor Color Sports Inc. BALTIMORE, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), the innovation-based sports brand focused on game improvement …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Slinger Bag Expands Team With New Appointment
24.11.20
Slinger Bag Continues Global Expansion With India Deal
10.11.20
Slinger Bag Announces Addition of Tennis and Media Industry Leader George Mackin as Advisor