Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From the coronavirus pandemic to nationwide public unrest, 2020 has been a year that has inspired re-imagining public safety as the country has poignantly witnessed the challenges faced by law enforcement and security services across all verticals. The answers to some of society's greatest problems today are not to be found simply in man power; rather, many of the answers lie in technology, like that of Knightscope Inc. ( Profile ), which is designed to augment and improve existing security infrastructure. Silicon Valley-based Knightscope, with its lineup of fully autonomous security robots, aligns with companies such as Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A (NYSE: PLTR), Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) and Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR), which all share a passion for solving an array of security and safety problems, as well as protecting life and data with next-generation technology.

With only two million law enforcement and security professionals who are utilizing outdated technology, adequately protecting 328 million Americans is impossible.

Knightscope's autonomous sentries have logged more than one million hours protecting people and property.

Knightscope security robots have been integral in decreasing crime and identifying criminals.

Knightscope has raised more than $70 million ; counts four major corporations and 16,000-plus individuals as investors.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the Knightscope Inc. editorial.

Security a Top Priority

It is encouraging that property and violent crimes, as reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS), have declined over the past two decades, but that doesn't imply that crime has disappeared by any means. In 2019, the FBI reported about 2,110 property crimes and 379 violent crimes per 100,000 Americans, according to Pew Research. Leading the list of crimes were larceny/theft in the property crime category and aggravated assault in the violent crime category.