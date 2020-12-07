Intercontinental Exchange Elects Shantella Cooper and Mark Mulhern to the ICE Board of Directors

“On behalf of the Board, we are pleased to welcome Shan and Mark, both of whom are respected and strong leaders in their respective fields,” said Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Shan and Mark will bring valuable insights and expertise critical to guiding long-term strategy and maintaining good governance, including extensive advisory expertise and an appreciation of our entrepreneurial culture. Shan’s leadership in developing businesses and transforming communities, and Mark’s deep background in finance and real estate are important additions as ICE continues to grow.”

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Shantella (Shan) Cooper and Mark Mulhern as new Directors, effective December 4, 2020.

Shan Cooper brings more than 25 years of experience in business operations and transformation, community affairs and economic development. She currently serves as the Executive Director of the Atlanta Committee for Progress, a coalition of CEOs that focuses on major issues facing the City of Atlanta. She previously held senior positions at WestRock Company and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company.

Mark Mulhern brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience and has served, since 2014, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Highwoods Properties, Inc. a publicly traded real estate investment trust. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Exco Resources and Progress Energy, Inc. and spent eight years at Price Waterhouse, now known as PwC. Mr. Mulhern also serves on the Board of Directors of Ellie Mae, Inc., an ICE subsidiary.

“It is clear that ICE’s mission of driving transformation, increasing transparency and focusing on customer needs remains central to the work it does,” said Ms. Cooper. “I look forward to working with Jeff, the ICE management team and my colleagues on the Board of Directors as we continue to focus on solving complex, global problems.”

Mr. Mulhern added, “I look forward to working with the Board and the leadership team at ICE to continue building on the Company’s two decades of growth. ICE’s ability to innovate and bring both efficiency and transparency to the networks they operate continues to revolutionize the way business is done.”

The elections of Ms. Cooper and Mr. Mulhern increase the ICE Board of Directors to 14 members, including five women and nine men.

