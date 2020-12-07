 

Boxlight Announces Three New Product Awards

07.12.2020   

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced they are the recipients of three THE Journal’s Best New EdTech Product Awards.

Boxlight’s newly launched MimioConnect Blended Learning Platform wins for Best Remote and Distance Learning Program and MimioSTEM’s MyStemKits Virtual STEM Kits wins for two awards including Best Robotics System/Curriculum and best STEM/STEAM Program/Curriculum.

For THE Journal's first-ever New Product Award program, judges selected winners in 30 categories spanning all aspects of technology innovations in K–12 education, from the classroom to the server room and beyond. THE Journal is proud to honor winners for their outstanding contributions to the institution of education, at this time of upheaval in the way education is being delivered to the nation’s 50 million students.

“We are excited to be on the forefront of the categories of remote, distance, and hybrid learning, and to deliver market-leading, easy-to-use solutions, that solve real problems,” says Darin Beamish, Boxlight VP of Software. “The MimioConnect blended learning platform helps lighten teacher workload while keeping students actively engaged both inside and outside the classroom.”

"MyStemKits has always focused on creating engaging hands-on-learning experiences, but with many schools moving to hybrid or remote, we knew we needed to create solutions that would allow teachers greater flexibility,” says Hannah Olson, MyStemKits Co-Founder and Product Manager of STEM Solutions at Boxlight. “With our new robotics curriculum and virtual STEM kits, teachers are now able to engage in their favorite lesson plans no matter where their students are located."

About Boxlight Corporation
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, digital signage, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and https://www.clevertouch.com.

Forward Looking Statements
 This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

