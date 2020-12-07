Odonate Therapeutics Initiates Cohort 3 of CONTESSA TRIO to Evaluate Tesetaxel Monotherapy in Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer, today announced the initiation of Cohort 3 of CONTESSA TRIO, which will evaluate tesetaxel monotherapy in approximately 60 non-elderly patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Cohort 3 of CONTESSA TRIO will complement Cohort 2 of CONTESSA TRIO, which is evaluating tesetaxel monotherapy in approximately 60 elderly patients with HER2-negative MBC.
Cohorts 2 and 3 of CONTESSA TRIO will expand on results from TOB203, a Phase 2 study that evaluated tesetaxel monotherapy in 38 patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative MBC. In this study, the confirmed response rate was 45%. Neutropenia was the most common Grade ≥3 adverse event and occurred in 32% of patients, and febrile neutropenia occurred in 5% of patients. The results of TOB203 were presented at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
“Taken together, TOB203 and CONTESSA TRIO will evaluate tesetaxel monotherapy in more than 150 patients with metastatic breast cancer,” said Lee Schwartzberg, M.D., FACP, Chief Medical Director, West Cancer Center & Research Institute. “The promising clinical results to date, combined with tesetaxel’s unique, once-every-three-weeks oral dosing regimen, make this investigational agent an exciting potential new treatment option for patients.”
About Tesetaxel
Tesetaxel is an investigational, orally administered chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer. Tesetaxel has several pharmacologic properties that make it unique among taxanes, including: oral administration with a low pill burden; a long (~8-day) terminal plasma half-life in humans, enabling the maintenance of adequate drug levels with relatively infrequent dosing; no history of hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions; and significant activity against chemotherapy-resistant tumors. In patients with metastatic breast cancer, tesetaxel was shown to have significant, single-agent antitumor activity in two multicenter, Phase 2 studies. Tesetaxel currently is the subject of three studies in breast cancer, including a multinational, multicenter, randomized, Phase 3 study in patients with metastatic breast cancer, known as CONTESSA. Odonate recently announced positive top-line results from CONTESSA, and full results are scheduled to be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December 2020.
