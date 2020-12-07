Odonate Therapeutics Initiates Cohort 3 of CONTESSA TRIO to Evaluate Tesetaxel Monotherapy in Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer, today announced the initiation of Cohort 3 of CONTESSA TRIO, which will evaluate tesetaxel monotherapy in approximately 60 non-elderly patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Cohort 3 of CONTESSA TRIO will complement Cohort 2 of CONTESSA TRIO, which is evaluating tesetaxel monotherapy in approximately 60 elderly patients with HER2-negative MBC.

Cohorts 2 and 3 of CONTESSA TRIO will expand on results from TOB203, a Phase 2 study that evaluated tesetaxel monotherapy in 38 patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative MBC. In this study, the confirmed response rate was 45%. Neutropenia was the most common Grade ≥3 adverse event and occurred in 32% of patients, and febrile neutropenia occurred in 5% of patients. The results of TOB203 were presented at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.