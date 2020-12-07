Amazon Donates $2.25 Million to The Housing Fund to Help Preserve Homeownership for Hundreds of Nashville Residents Amid Ongoing Challenges of 2020

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and The Housing Fund today announced a $2.25 million donation from Amazon to help preserve homeownership for hundreds of Nashville-area residents facing housing insecurity amid the unprecedented challenges of 2020, including tornado recovery, job loss, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and tax increases. With this donation, The Housing Fund will launch the Housing Resiliency Fund and will make financial grants to help ensure that low- and moderate-income families can keep their homes and maintain critical, long-term financial stability.

“Amazon’s donation will help us keep more families in their homes, which is always our ultimate goal, because home ownership is the key to long-term wealth building,” said Marshall Crawford, CEO, The Housing Fund. “Across Middle Tennessee, there is a growing divide between wages and housing costs, forcing moderate-income families to make unprecedented decisions about the future of their living conditions. For these families, these grants will be game-changing. We hope it spurs additional local partners to step up and donate because everyone benefits when more people can pay their bills.”

The Housing Fund’s guiding mission is to provide resources and creative leadership to help individuals and communities create and maintain affordable and healthy households. Approaching its 25th Anniversary in 2021, The Housing Fund will put Amazon’s donation towards preserving long-term housing affordability for low- and moderate-income families struggling due to recent stressors. Through the new Housing Resiliency Fund, The Housing Fund will make payments on behalf of qualified residents to mortgage companies and the Metro government to help mitigate the impact of rising housing costs. Additionally, The Housing Fund will conduct community outreach, maintain strong personal relationships, and through a partnership with Citizens Savings Bank & Trust – the oldest African American bank in the country – coach and educate local residents so they can best budget and plan for the future. All of these efforts are part of The Housing Fund’s recently launched Power of 10 initiative, focused on bringing resources to residents facing housing insecurity.