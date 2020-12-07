 

REPAY Announces Partnership with the Strategic Regional Healthcare Organization – The National Association (SRHO)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 14:30  |   |   |   

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically integrated payment solutions, today announced a partnership with the Strategic Regional Healthcare Organization – The National Association (SRHO), a healthcare consortium enabling providers and facilities to operate and achieve economies of scale to succeed in population health care delivery.

REPAY’s partnership with SRHO is through CPS Payment Services (“CPS”), a REPAY company and market leader in healthcare accounts payable (AP) virtual card and AP disbursement services, and will provide SRHO health system members with new automation capabilities for accounts payable disbursements, optimizing internal efficiencies and bringing revenue generating savings to their bottom line.

CPS’ TotalPay platform automates the facilitation of all supplier payments for a hospital or health system while helping generate significant monthly cash rebates based on payments to accounts payable suppliers. CPS has a proprietary network of healthcare suppliers, enabling healthcare clients to generate typically 50% more in rebates than a bank program could achieve.

“We are thrilled to join SRHO in its mission to streamline payment processing workflows and efficiencies for healthcare provider members,” said Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer of REPAY. “Automating complex legacy processes will not only alleviate mundane tasks, but it will also accelerate performance, increase value, reduce operating costs and help improve the bottom-line.”

“We are excited to welcome CPS to our consortium and look forward to seeing the impact they will have on our Members and their affiliate Hospitals. Our partnership presents a tremendous opportunity for our health system members to utilize AP automation and revenue-generating solutions to create operational efficiencies and improve financial performance,” said Mark Tribbett, Chief Executive Officer at SRHO.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About SRHO – The National Association

SRHO, representing over 400 Hospitals and Health Care Systems, was created to assist regional SRHOs in advancement of their common interests, to develop regional or national markets to create the scale required to achieve next level strategic cost reductions, and to design the fundamental building blocks to manage risk and improve quality of care all while sustaining their organizational autonomy.

Repay Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPAY Announces Partnership with the Strategic Regional Healthcare Organization – The National Association (SRHO) Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically integrated payment solutions, today announced a partnership with the Strategic Regional Healthcare Organization – The National Association (SRHO), a healthcare …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
Sinovac Secures Approximately $500 Million in Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
REPAY to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
10.11.20
REPAY to Present at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference
09.11.20
REPAY Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results