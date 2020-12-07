 

Recognizing the Importance of Critical Event Management (CEM) Amid COVID-19, Everbridge’s Dr. John Maeda Ranked 11th on LinkedIn’s 2020 Top Influencer List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that Dr. John Maeda, Everbridge Chief Customer Experience Officer and Critical Event Management industry thought leader and global influencer, ranked #11 as a Top Voices LinkedIn U.S. Influencer, joining international luminaries Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Arne Sorenson, president & CEO of Marriott International, Actor & Director LeVar Burton, David Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, Author Arianna Huffington, Erika James, dean at The Wharton School, and Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005278/en/

Everbridge’s Dr. John Maeda Ranked 11th on LinkedIn’s 2020 Top Influencer List (Photo: Business Wire)

The global implications of COVID-19 expose the essential need for businesses, governments and healthcare institutions across all industries and geographies to implement and deploy an integrated risk management strategy to ensure the safety of people and operations. As a CEO- and Board-level imperative, critical event management represents a vital approach to how organizations navigate potential day-to-day risks to employees and assets, while minimizing disruptions to business continuity, IT operations, supply chain and brand.

Specific to COVID-19, critical event management (CEM) changes the way organizations manage the impacts of a global pandemic. With CEM software solutions, organizations have access to the latest information on new outbreaks, transportation or production stoppages, the availability of hospital beds and personal protective equipment, vaccine distribution routes, or changes to regulations at the city, state, or country level related to quarantines. CEM enables organizations to determine which of their people, assets, customers, or supply chain routes are in the vicinity of a threat or hotspot; where their employees are traveling based on calendaring and itinerary data; and can automatically kick off response procedures and generate up-to-the minute status reports and metrics to measure the full lifecycle of a critical event, thereby improving response times for the future.

Disclaimer

