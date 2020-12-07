Mojave Enters Into Option Agreement With Minerales De Tarachi S. De R.L. De C.V.

The Option may be exercised by making the following payments: i) US$20,000 plus VAT on the date of execution of the Agreement (the “Execution Date”); (ii) US$30,000 plus VAT on the first anniversary of the Execution Date; (iii) US$50,000 plus VAT on the second anniversary of the Execution Date; (iv) US$50,000 plus VAT on the third anniversary of the Execution Date; (v) US$75,000 plus VAT on the fourth anniversary of the Execution Date; and (vi) US$3,175,000 plus VAT on the fifth anniversary of the Execution Date. The Optionor retains a 3.0% net smelter royalty pursuant to the Agreement, of which 1.0% may be purchased by the Company for US$1,000,000, reducing the Optionor’s interest to 2.0%.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojave Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (MOJ – CSE; ZNZBF – OTC Pinks) is pleased to announce that Minerales De Tarachi S. de R.L. De C.V. (the “Optionor”) has signed an option agreement (the “Agreement”) with the Company for an option (the “Option”) for the Company to earn a 100% interest in the Benjamin Hill mineral concession (the Property) in Sonora, Mexico.

In connection with the Agreement, the Company has entered into a finder’s fee agreement with Spirit Exploration Corp. (“Spirit”) in consideration for services in introducing the Company to the Optionor, pursuant to which Spirit shall receive consideration paid half in cash and half in shares at the rate of 8% of the cash under the Option Agreement during the term of the Agreement.



Greg Bronson, CEO of Mojave, commented:

"The announcement of the Benjamin Hill Property option agreement is a key milestone in our business plan. The team looks

forward to developing the Property as it contiguous to our Sonora Gold Property in the highly prospective Caborca Gold Belt."

The Property is comprised a mineral concession totalling 400 hectares and lies 130km due north of Hermosillo in Sonora, Mexico. The Property is conveniently located in an area with road and electricity infrastructure. Project supplies and services are available close by in the local area.

The Property lies in the Caborca gold belt which hosts several operating mines, and numerous historical artisanal mines, showings, and workings. The Property is cut by the district scale NNW trending Mojave Fault. Several operating mines including the San Francisco Gold mine, located 10 km north of the property, host gold mineralization that can be linked to the Mojave Fault. Mojave geologists believe this large structural feature controls the distribution of mineralization in the region.