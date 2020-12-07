 

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 14:31  |  24   |   |   

CORSICANA, TX, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced that management will present at the virtual Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place December 8-9, 2020, as well as the virtual LD Micro Main Event (XIII) taking place December 14-15, 2020.

Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME2C, is scheduled to host virtual presentations as follows:

Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://bit.ly/MZGroupSmallCap

LD Micro Main Event (XIII)
Date: Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://ve.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast of the event presentation will be available using the webcast links above. For more information on the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference or the LD Micro Main Event, please contact your conference representative.

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME2C)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) is a leading environmental technologies company delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com.

ME2C Contact:
Stacey Hyatt
Corporate Communications
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.
 Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001
Direct: 404-226-4217
shyatt@midwestemissions.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-546-6326
MEEC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


Midwest Energy Emissions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences CORSICANA, TX, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced that management will present at the virtual Benzinga Global Small …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. and AEP Announce Signing of an Agreement
24.11.20
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Continues Patent Portfolio Monetization
17.11.20
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational
09.11.20
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit