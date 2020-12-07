Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CORSICANA, TX, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, today
announced that management will present at the virtual Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place December 8-9, 2020, as well as the virtual LD Micro Main Event (XIII) taking place December
14-15, 2020.
Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME2C, is scheduled to host virtual presentations as follows:
Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://bit.ly/MZGroupSmallCap
LD Micro Main Event (XIII)
Date: Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://ve.mysequire.com/
A live audio webcast of the event presentation will be available using the webcast links above. For more information on the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference or the LD Micro Main Event, please contact your conference representative.
About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME2C)
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) is a leading environmental technologies company delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com.
ME2C Contact:
Stacey Hyatt
Corporate Communications
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.
Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001
Direct: 404-226-4217
shyatt@midwestemissions.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-546-6326
MEEC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
