 

Following Appearance on HBO’s Real Sports, Retired UFC Fighter, Ian McCall, Joins PSYC CEO on Psychedelic Spotlight Podcast

07.12.2020   

Psychedelic Spotlight Demonstrates Continued Emergence as Digital Media Leader Within Psychedelic Industry Through Exclusive New Content

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a digital media leader within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that its episode of the Psychedelic Spotlight podcast released today via its newsletter and streaming on Spotify and Apple, features an exclusive interview with retired MMA and UFC fighter, Ian McCall, on the heels of his appearance on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumble.

In the podcast, PSYC CEO, David Flores, speaks with McCall about his path to recovery from PTSD and his addiction to painkillers through his mindful integration of psychedelics along with a more holistic approach to his daily life. The episode also chronicles the stories of other retired professional athletes who, similar to McCall, have discovered healing and long sought-after peace of mind through the use of psychedelics following their careers participating in high-impact sports that subjected them to brain injuries and trauma.

“Ian’s story is an inspiration,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “I applaud HBO for devoting a segment of Real Sports to the healing powers of psychedelics, and for shedding an important light on the very serious trauma and mental health conditions that far too many retired professional sports athletes suffer from. I really believe that this feature on HBO is yet another example of the emergence of psychedelics within mainstream society. Features like this are a very solid demonstration of why I remain encouraged over the legitimate path I believe psychedelics have to become a full-fledged industry and a viable treatment option for some of society’s most prevalent mental health conditions.” 

The Company contends that the Real Sports episode is just one in a growing number of features released over the last several months by some of the more prominent news networks in the US, including special segments from CBS’ 60 Minutes and CNN’s “This Is Life” which each highlight the encouraging healing potential associated with psychedelics.

“We here at PSYC remain determined to expand the conversations around psychedelics and help normalize the tremendous power these substances hold,” Flores said. “There’s never been a more critical time to have these conversations and we applaud Ian for speaking out about his experience and for the fantastic healing resources he is offering through the work he is involved in with The McCall Method.”

