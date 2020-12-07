 

Post Holdings Enters Into Definitive Agreement with Conagra Brands to Acquire Peter Pan Peanut Butter Brand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) (“Post”) and Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) (“Conagra”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Post to acquire the Peter Pan peanut butter brand from Conagra. Peter Pan is an iconic, nationally recognized brand with a 100-year-old history and a diversified customer base across key channels. All Peter Pan peanut butter products are currently co-manufactured by 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., an affiliate of Post.

Under the terms of the agreement, Conagra will provide transitional services to facilitate transitioning the business. Final terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first calendar quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of any applicable regulatory approvals.

Conagra appointed Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as financial advisor to assist with the sale.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding regulatory approvals and the expected timing of completion of the transaction. There is no assurance that the acquisition of Peter Pan by Post will be consummated, and there are a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein, including risks relating to the timing and ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals and satisfy the other closing conditions for the proposed acquisition, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could delay the closing of the proposed acquisition, and other risks and uncertainties described in Post’s and Conagra’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Post’s and Conagra’s judgment as of the date of this release. Post and Conagra disclaim, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Great Grains and Malt-O-Meal bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix brand. As a leader in refrigerated foods, Post delivers innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dish, egg, cheese and sausage products through the Bob Evans, Simply Potatoes and Crystal Farms brands. Post’s publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Banquet, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, and Vlasic, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

Post Holdings Contacts:
Investor Relations
Jennifer Meyer
jennifer.meyer@postholdings.com 
(314) 644-7665

Media Relations
Lisa Hanly
lisa.hanly@postholdings.com 
(314) 665-3180

Conagra Brands Contacts:
Media Relations
Dan Hare
Daniel.hare@conagra.com 
(312) 549-5355

Investor Relations
Brian Kearney
ir@conagra.com 
(312) 549-5002 


Post Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Post Holdings Enters Into Definitive Agreement with Conagra Brands to Acquire Peter Pan Peanut Butter Brand ST. LOUIS, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) (“Post”) and Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) (“Conagra”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Post to acquire the Peter Pan peanut butter …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Post Holdings Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020