POET Technologies Appoints Glen Riley to Board of Directors

Industry Veteran Adds Over 30 Years of Leadership Experience in Semiconductors and Optoelectronics

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “POET”) (OTCQX: POETF; TSX Venture: PTK), a designer, developer and manufacturer of optoelectronic devices, including light sources, passive wave guides, and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) for the data communication and telecom markets, today announced the appointment of Glen Riley to the Board of Directors.



Riley’s extensive and relevant experience includes more than 30 years in leadership roles spanning both the semiconductor and optoelectronics industries. He most recently served as General Manager of the Filter Solutions Business Unit at Qorvo, where he was responsible for developing highly integrated RF modules used in flagship smartphones. Prior to the merger of RFMD and TriQuint that formed Qorvo, he held multiple leadership roles at TriQuint, including Managing Director of international headquarters in Singapore, General Manager of the GaAs foundry business, and General Manager of Optoelectronics. Riley was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Opticalis, an early stage optoelectronics company focused on the development of high-density wavelength division multiplexing products. He also held prior roles as Vice President and General Manager of the Optoelectronic business at Agere Systems, and President of Asia-Pacific Sales and Marketing at Lucent Technologies Microelectronics Group.

“Glen is an excellent addition to POET’s board, bringing extensive executive experience from leading semiconductor and optoelectronics companies,” said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Executive Chairman and CEO of POET. “He has highly relevant experience in the development and advancement of market-leading solutions, in particular his past work with new technology solutions that helped to increase the capacity of existing fiber optic networks for less than half the cost of traditional solutions. We are pleased to welcome him to the Board and look forward to Glen’s contribution of valuable experience and insight as we continue to advance toward commercialization of the POET Optical Interposer platform.”