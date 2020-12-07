XpresSpa Group Has Begun Construction of New XpresCheck COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Facility at Denver International Airport

XpresCheck is currently building a pop-up facility in the now closed Brookstone location at Concourse B, post-security. This facility will host six separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 400 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

DENVER, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has begun construction of an XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility at Denver International Airport that is expected to be fully operational by mid-December.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, "As cases continue to rise in Colorado and throughout the country, we are pleased to launch XpresCheck at Denver International Airport, which will be our first pop-up location and fifth COVID-19 testing facility across the country. This new pop-up building methodology will enable us to accelerate our rollout to additional airports at a lower cost than our original modular constructed facilities at JFK, Newark, and Logan airports. While our current focus is providing convenient, reliable COVID-19 testing and related medical services, our long-term goal is to become the leading provider in the travel, health and wellness category by helping people manage medical conditions as they pass through the largest U.S. airports.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company also provides COVID-19 screening and testing, rapid testing services for other communicable diseases that include influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under its XpresCheck brand. Current XpresCheck Wellness Centers include JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Logan International Airport, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com. To learn more about XpresCheck, visit www.XpresCheck.com.