 

SELLAS Life Sciences and 3D Medicines Announce Exclusive License Agreement for Development and Commercialization of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) and GPS+ in Greater China

- SELLAS to Potentially Receive Up To $202 Million, Inclusive of $7.5 Million Upfront License Fee and $8 Million Near-term Milestones, plus Tiered Royalties -

- 3D Medicines to Lead Clinical Development and Commercialization of GPS and GPS+ in Greater China -

- SELLAS Retains Rights in the Rest of World, Including United States -

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLS) (“SELLAS”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications, and 3D Medicines Inc. (“3DMed”), a China-based biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation immuno-oncology drugs, today announced that they have entered into an Exclusive License Agreement granting rights to 3DMed to develop and commercialize SELLAS’ lead late-stage clinical candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), as well as its next generation heptavalent immunotherapeuatic, GPS+, which is at preclinical stage, across all therapeutic and diagnostic uses in the Greater China territory (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). SELLAS retains sole rights to GPS and GPS+ outside of the Greater China area. Potential payments to SELLAS under the agreement could total $202 million in license fees and milestone payments, not including future royalties.

GPS is an innovative potentially first-in-class WT1-targeting artificially engineered synthetic heteroclitic immunotherapeutic in development for hematological malignancies and solid tumors characterized by an overexpression of the WT1 (Wilms Tumor Protein) antigen. In 2020, SELLAS commenced a Phase 3 clinical trial (the REGAL study) of GPS in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who have reached second complete remission.

“This agreement represents an important achievement for SELLAS as we continue to progress our clinical development program for GPS. We are excited to collaborate with 3DMed on the development and commercialization of GPS in China. 3DMed, an ambitious biopharmaceutical company with development, registration and commercialization capabilities with a focus on developing next-generation immuno-oncology drugs and an experienced team, is a wonderfully complementary partner in bringing the potential of GPS to patients in Greater China. The collaboration begins to put in place essential elements designed to expand the reach of GPS outside the United States, following potential regulatory approvals," said Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS.   “The completion of this agreement, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, shows the execution strength of our team. We are also pleased to have strengthened our balance sheet with the non-dilutive upfront license fee of $7.5 million with other potential milestones over the next several months.”

