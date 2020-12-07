 

Juniper Networks Announces Intent to Acquire Apstra to Transform Data Center Operations with Leading Intent-Based Networking and Automated Closed Loop Assurance

Expanded Juniper Portfolio Uniquely Assures Application Experiences and Simplifies Data Center Operations in Multivendor Environments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Apstra, a leader in intent-based networking and automated closed loop assurance. Juniper’s strategy is to change the way networks are built, operated and secured in the cloud era by using AI-driven automation. Apstra accelerates this by combining next generation network automation based on an open, multivendor architecture with Juniper’s Data Center networking portfolio based on Junos, the proven open, programmable and high-scale operating system for next generation data centers and cloud networks. The combined solution helps public and private cloud builders optimize operations for application experience as they accelerate on the path toward the self-driving network.

The Apstra solution does far more than automate repeated operations steps. With Apstra, architects describe how the data center should behave in terms of outcomes and the system implements and continuously assures that the network operations and experience match the intent. These capabilities make Apstra stand apart in providing proactive insights, along with automated root cause identification and remediation. While safeguarding the network, Apstra also enables self-service delivery, with its advanced automation accelerating time to market along with lowering data center outages and OpEx.

The richness of intent-based operations from design to everyday management relies on the performance and programmability of the underlying infrastructure. Recognized as a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center and Cloud Networking and The Forrester Wave: Open, Programmable Switches for a Businesswide SDN, Q3 2020, Juniper provides the industry’s most modern fabrics and 400G scalability with programmable access and real-time telemetry. Juniper switches, differentiated in their EVPN-VXLAN fabric capabilities, integrate to Apstra today to automatically deploy services and safely implement changes, advancing fabric management and simplified operations in the automated data center.

