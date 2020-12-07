CEMATRIX to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX), a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products, is pleased to announce that Jeff Kendrick, President and CEO, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference, on Tuesday, December 15th at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST.



Interested parties can register to attend at the following link: https://ve.mysequire.com/.