 

Emerald Bioscience to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 14:45  |  36   |   |   

San Diego, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: EMBI) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary molecules with strong clinical and commercial differentiation, announced today that Punit Dhillon, CEO, Emerald Bioscience will be present a corporate overview at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Virtual Conference taking place on December 8-9, 2020.

Presentation details are as follows:

Event: Benzinga Global Small Cap Virtual Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Presentation Time: 12:00 – 12:15 PM ET

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://events.benzinga.com/registration-page

About Emerald Bioscience, Inc.

Emerald Bioscience Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary molecules with strong clinical and commercial differentiation for conditions with significant, global, unmet medical needs. With proprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, the Company is developing novel ways to deliver its synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules for specific indications with the aim of optimizing therapeutic benefit. The Company’s aim is to clinically develop multiple proprietary compounds alone or in combination with corporate partners. For more information, visit www.emeraldbio.life

CONTACT
Karam Takhar
VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Email: ir@emeraldbio.life
Phone: +1-949-336-3437

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy, relocation of corporate headquarters, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “contemplates,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Emerald may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Emerald’ most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Emerald disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


Emerald Bioscience Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerald Bioscience to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Virtual Conference San Diego, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Emerald Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: EMBI) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary molecules with strong clinical and commercial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...