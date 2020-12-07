Sunworks Pays Off Debt and Strengthens Balance Sheet

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced the Company has sold approximately 3.8 million shares of common stock raising approximately $20 million in gross proceeds through “at the market” offerings under its prospectus supplement filed on November 25, 2020. The Company used a portion of the proceeds from the sales of its common stock to fully repay the outstanding balance of approximately $2.7 million under its Loan Agreement with CrowdOut Capital, Inc.

Chuck Cargile, Sunworks Chairman of the Board said, “We have successfully bolstered our balance sheet, eliminated costly debt, and strengthened our working capital position, better positioning us to navigate the COVID-related challenges impacting our operations, our industry, and the economy as a whole. Additionally, we are actively recruiting a permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the next phase of Sunworks’ evolution and fulfillment of backlog. The Board and I are encouraged by the qualified candidates and expect to have a permanent CEO in place in the first quarter of 2021.”

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. Sunworks is committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. The Company strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, state and federal, public works, and residential. Sunworks’ diverse, seasoned workforce includes veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com.