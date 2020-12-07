Assure Holdings Appoints John Price as Vice President of Finance

Price will be a member of Assure’s leadership team contributing to the overall management of financial, business and administrative functions. Among his immediate responsibilities will be filing a resale registration statement on Form S-1 and following that positioning for a potential uplisting to a major U.S. exchange.

“We continue to build a talented and entrepreneurial management team as Assure focuses on expanding our scale and operational footprint, driving improved collections and uplisting to a major U.S. exchange, and the addition of John as the vice president of finance is an integral piece of the puzzle," said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. "John has deep financial and capital markets experience, as well as proficiency in compliance, reporting and mergers and acquisitions. In addition, John has directly led two separate S-1 filings. His ability to work in a diverse set of industries along with his fundamental operational expertise will allow him to quickly integrate with the dynamic strategy at our Company."

On his appointment, Price commented, “I could not be more excited to join Assure at this point in its evolution and look forward to working with the management team in building value for our shareholders and team members as we provide the best possible support for the surgeons we work with and the patients we serve.”

With an emphasis on corporate strategy, acquisitions and integration and budgeting and forecasting, Price is also highly skilled and experienced in capital raise and debt financing, M&A, accounting operations, compliance, and system implementations. Price brings over 25 years of experience in accounting and finance across various industries to his position at Assure. His prior positions include serving as chief financial officer at Alliance MMA and MusclePharm and as vice president of finance at multiple companies, such as Opera Software, GCT Semiconductor and Tessera Technologies. Price spent the first seven years of his career at Ernst & Young.