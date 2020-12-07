 

PHX Energy Announces 2021 Capital Expenditure Program & Reinstatement of Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy" "we" "our" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PHX) is pleased to provide an operational update as well as announce that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the reinstatement of a quarterly dividend program and its 2021 capital expenditures program.

The 2020-year has been unprecedented due to the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the decline in energy demand, commodity prices and rig counts. Knowing the cyclical nature of the energy industry, one of our ongoing strategies is to always be positioned for the next downturn. This includes protecting and building balance sheet strength and focusing on being a vital provider in Operators’ drive for drilling efficiency. As a result of these objectives, we entered this volatile time with one of the strongest balance sheets in the energy services sector and with a strong reputation as a leader in premium technologies and operational performance. This has allowed us to not only survive in these trying times but to outperform and achieve financial and operational successes.

In a time when US rig counts hit historical lows, we are growing our market share because of the strength of our technology and expertise of our personnel, and today, we are arguably the most active directional provider in the largest basin in the US, the Permian. In Canada we are continuing to maintain our healthy market share despite the persistent challenges of this market. As a result of our swift actions to protect our financial position at the onset of what became the worst downturn in the energy industry’s history, we have generated positive cash flows as well as eliminated all bank debt and hold cash and cash equivalents of $18.9 million as at September 30, 2020. Additionally, we have leveraged our NCIB as a tool to enhance total long-term shareholder returns by purchasing and cancelling approximately 5% of our shares outstanding during the 2020 fiscal year, and since December 31, 2017 we have repurchased and cancelled approximately 15% of shares outstanding.

We have diligently worked over the past few years to build a business model that allows us to further enhance shareholder returns even in a down market, and as a result, we are pleased to announce that our Board has approved the reinstatement of a quarterly dividend program effective immediately. The Board has declared a cash dividend of $0.025 per common share designated as an “eligible dividend” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 30, 2020. We believe we have built financial strength that can sustain a capital allocation strategy that includes a quarterly dividend as a further way to reward shareholders as we continue to differentiate ourselves from other energy service providers.

Seite 1 von 3
PHX Energy Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PHX Energy Announces 2021 Capital Expenditure Program & Reinstatement of Quarterly Dividend CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy" "we" "our" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PHX) is pleased to provide an operational update as well as announce that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...