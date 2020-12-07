 

CloudMD and Save-On-Foods Expand On-Demand Telemedicine Service to Provide Better Care for Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is excited to announce it is expanding its already established relationship with Save-On-Foods, Western Canada’s largest grocery chain, to provide an on-demand telemedicine service to its customers. Save-On-Foods has over 180 stores across BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the Yukon.

Earlier this year, CloudMD and Save-On-Foods announced plans to pilot telemedicine kiosks in nine pharmacies across British Columbia. The kiosk enables customers to see a doctor for prescriptions and non-emergency health concerns in real time, on-site. After the virtual visit, prescriptions can be submitted directly to the same pharmacy for fulfillment. Now, Save-On-Foods is adding an additional service to its customers, offering them more efficient access to medical care.

Save-On-Foods is committed to providing Always Customer First service and dedicated to the health and wellbeing of their customers. Through CloudMD on Demand, the company has launched the virtual telemedicine link on its website to provide better access, and more convenient care for its customers. Customers can now see a Doctor either in one of the pharmacy kiosk locations or through the online link from any device. Embedded into Save-On-Foods’ website, the telemedicine link will allow customers to see a licensed Doctor for various types of medical visits including prescriptions, referrals, health related questions, sick notes, lab referrals and review of test results, from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week. To support this, the Save-On-Foods pharmacy team is offering prescription deliveries.

The on-demand telemedicine link is free for customers ensuring a low barrier to use and greater access to healthcare. The on-demand platform also eliminates the disruption in continuity of care caused by limited healthcare resources due to the pandemic. Customers are able to receive cost effective and efficient care from wherever they are located, while empowering them to take control of their healthcare.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD, commented, “Save-On-Foods is an innovator in the space, and their dedication and commitment to their customers is very evident across all aspects of the business. We are proud to deepen our partnership with Save-On-Foods to provide customers with better access to care through an on-demand telemedicine link. Save-On-Food’s has an industry-leading, intuitive e-commerce platform, and now customers will be able to see a doctor directly on the website from their home, school or workplace, for medical related issues or prescription refills and either pick up the prescription at the pharmacy of their choice, or have it delivered directly, for free. Providing that level of service is incredibly important to both of our organizations and is invaluable to continue ensuring exceptional customer service.”

