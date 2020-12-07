 

Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to all types of restrictions on social gathering and physical attendance in many brick-and-mortar businesses, the global online gaming and gambling markets have ballooned in 2020. As gambling becomes more and more of an online activity, markets such as the European Union are projected to grow at about 10% per year, and increase to nearly US$35.5 billion by 2022, up nearly 32% from its 2018 numbers. Globally, the online gambling market is projected to reach US$160 billion by 2026. The European market is seen as far more regulated than any other, with the Western side catching up to the Eastern market revenue-wise. But for a diverse group of developers and their platforms, there are companies already licensed to operate in the EU that are reaping the rewards of their market position on the continent, including Bragg Gaming Group (TSX-V: BRAG) (OTCQX: BRGGF), Glue Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Century Casino Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY), and Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX).

Through its subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF) recently announced its entry into the lucrative Swiss market, after signing a content deal with leading operator mycasino.ch by Grand Casino Luzern.

It's worth noting that as recently as 2019, online gaming was illegal in Switzerland, and all access to unlicensed sites and apps were to be blocked. But a new gambling law from July 2019 enabled land-based casinos to launch online operations.

Since then, the Swiss regulated online market quickly gained traction. The latest official figures from the country's regulator showed that online gaming licensees generated CHF23.5M (more than US$26 million) in just the first partial year of being live.

It's notable that ORYX/Bragg's partner Grand Casino Luzern's brand mycasino.ch generated CHF8.9M (nearly US$10 million) in revenues in 2019—accounting for nearly 38% of the total Swiss online gaming market.

"We have had a strong start to our online operations and are constantly looking for fresh and exciting content to enhance the experience for our growing customer base. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with ORYX moving forward," said Wolfgang Bliem, CEO of Grand Casino Luzern. "Our main objective is to provide our Swiss players with pure entertainment at the highest level, and we believe ORYX's portfolio of games can help us achieve just that. We are pleased to be the first operator in the country to offer the games through ORYX and are confident that the games will be huge hits with our players."

