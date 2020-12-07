Accenture Federal Services Wins Contract to Modernize Client Case-Management System for the Administrative Office of the US Courts

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE:ACN), has been awarded a five-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) by the Administrative Office of the United States Courts (AOUSC) to modernize the client case-management system of the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services (PPS) system.

Jenna O’Steen, managing director at Accenture Federal Services and Justice Portfolio leader. (Photo: Business Wire)

The mission of the PPS is to carry out probation and pretrial service functions within the U.S. district courts. The PPS goal is to assist the federal courts in the fair administration of justice and protection of the community, while fostering long-term positive change in individuals under supervision.

Under the terms of the BPA, AFS will help the AOUSC design, integrate, deploy and support a new secure cloud-based client case-management system on a software-as-a-service platform. The goal of the system is to help AOUSC deliver seamless, streamlined outcome-driven workflows and enable the 9,000 PPS employees to perform their mission anywhere within the United States and its territories.

The new client case-management platform will also enable AOUSC to incorporate new technologies such as robotic process automation, natural language processing and machine learning to automate repetitive tasks, allowing staff to focus on more-complex duties to better serve the courts and citizens.

“Accenture Federal Service is proud to transition PPS to a new user experience and technical functionality that will better support AOUSC as it provides mission critical services to reduce recidivism and to protect our communities,” said Jenna O’Steen, a managing director at Accenture Federal Services who leads the Justice Portfolio.

