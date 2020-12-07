American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.02 cash dividend payment to be distributed on January 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 23, 2020.

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, stated, “This dividend payment continues our history of providing cash returns to shareholders based on successful operational and financial performance. After a brief, prudent pause to assess the implication of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, I am pleased that we are resuming our quarterly dividend payment. It reflects the confidence that the Board of Directors has in our longer-term strategic growth initiatives including biological product development, geographic market expansion, consumer pest control and the commercialization of SIMPAS precision application technology. We appreciate the support of our shareholders as we develop and deliver important solutions that enhance agricultural productivity, safeguard public health and facilitate environmental sustainability.”