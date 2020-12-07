UB Bancorp Announces Common Stock Repurchase Program

UB Bancorp (OTCQX: UBNC), the parent holding company of Union Bank, announces that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to 1.5% of its 5,978,851 common shares outstanding.

UB Bancorp (the “Company”) will acquire these shares in the open market, making its program available to shareholders on an equitable basis. Actual repurchases will be subject to the availability of stock in the marketplace, general market conditions, and trading price, as well as consideration of alternative uses for the capital and the Company’s financial performance.