Evolving Systems Anticipates Opportunities for Telecoms Industry in 2021

Expect the use of customer data to mature, 5g to move from the drawing board, and the coronavirus pandemic to continue to accelerate digital adoption

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, anticipates a challenging but potentially rewarding year ahead for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) in 2021. Evolving Systems’ leaders expect a number of pressing issues to come to the fore and dominate strategic decision-making in the industry over the next twelve months. These include the following.

