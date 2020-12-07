 

Evolving Systems Anticipates Opportunities for Telecoms Industry in 2021

globenewswire
07.12.2020   

Expect the use of customer data to mature, 5g to move from the drawing board, and the coronavirus pandemic to continue to accelerate digital adoption

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, anticipates a challenging but potentially rewarding year ahead for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) in 2021. Evolving Systems’ leaders expect a number of pressing issues to come to the fore and dominate strategic decision-making in the industry over the next twelve months. These include the following.

The telecoms industry will continue to evolve rapidly both in spite of and as a result of the pandemic:

  • 5G will continue to roll out with end-users potentially benefitting from more reliable high speed Internet access, while the operators increase their bandwidth capacity allowing them to target new subscriber growth via new services or by taking a bigger share of the marketplace.
  • There will be an increasing focus and determination to capitalize on customers’ trust. Data intimacy, which is yet to be won, can untap many different plays; from digital ID to optimized operations.
  • Expect a further effort to capitalize on the customer data AI offers the opportunity for, a quantum leap in customer experience enhancement by utilizing the data to improve targeting and personalization; getting the right offer, right moment, right customer and right channel thanks to an integrated customer view.
  • Content monetization will continue to drive alternative revenue streams. The trends towards commoditization of connectivity leaves video as the main element of differentiation, fueled by AI-driven customization. Growth of video streaming will continue to explode with the ‘reaggregation’ (or rebundling) of streaming offerings, an approach pioneered by players like Amazon and Roku.
  • The development of the next generation of use cases based on 5G will continue. These include:
    °  Video surveillance and analytics
    °  Fixed Wireless Access
    °  Immersive experiences
    °  Smart stadiums
    °  eHealth services
    °  Machine remote control
    °  Cloud robotics and process automation Connected Vehicles
  • We expect there will be greater investment by telcos in networks and platforms next year rather than less. Social lifestyle will continue to evolve from no lifestyle restriction to semi-lifestyle restriction for the better part of 2021. Some business will cease, some business will flourish. New and innovative digital enterprises will emerge. For CSPs, this means either investing in new enterprise applications or acquisition or partnerships from e-Wallets to Virtual malls, OTT services, etc.
  • Impacts on revenues from the pandemic will mean costs will not only continue to be a focus for telephony services but will be thrust to the top of the agenda. While consumers will struggle with bills and cashflow may be affected, use of mobile will continue to grow, especially data. Services such as Zoom have seen significant growth, as has online shopping and mobile data will continue to enable that. Operators have a unique opportunity to encourage merchants to provide mobile-based services to encourage online shopping. While classic broadband is available in more developed economies, developed economy infrastructure means mobile is crucial for online access. Operators will continue to build their presence in the SME space, providing services to enable retailers to sell online.

Network and Activation teams face new challenges

