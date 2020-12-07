Apache Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

HOUSTON, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable Feb. 22, 2021, to stockholders of record on Jan. 22, 2021, at a rate of 2.5 cents per share on the corporation’s common stock.