Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements For Covid-19 Rapid Antibody and Antigen Tests for Europe & the United States

Covid-19 Rapid Antibody Tests have FDA Permission under EUA for sale & distribution in the United States and CE Designation for sale & distribution throughout the European Union



Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests come with the CE Designation for sale & distribution throughout the European Union

These agreements will increase production capacity, shorten delivery times, and be available at a reduced cost

The Company will be able to offer White Label Covid-19 Rapid Testing Kits and the new packaging options will allow for Covid-19 Rapid Tests to be sold in packages of 10, 25 and 50 units

This agreement will immediately alleviate any supply chain problems from the Company’s current Rapid Testing products made in Brazil



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or the “Company“) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) — has entered into two Manufacturing, Sales and Distribution Agreements to supply White Label Covid-19 Rapid Antibody and Antigen Tests to be distributed through the company’s global distribution network, as well as sold online through the company’s ecommerce channels.



The agreements will also supply Victory Square with access to manufacture, sell and distribute other White Label diagnostic tests that will be available on the Company’s telehealth platform to be launched shortly.

The Covid-19 Rapid Antibody Tests have FDA Permission under EUA for sale & distribution in the United States and the CE Designation for sale & distribution throughout the European Union. The Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests come with the CE Designation for sale & distribution throughout the European Union.

These agreements will alleviate the supply and packaging challenges the company is currently facing due to the high demand for the company’s Safetest Rapid Tests in the country of origin - Brazil.

Highlights of these agreements include:

Increased production capacity

Quicker manufacturing & delivery turn-around times

Lower prices for industrial and retail sales

The new packaging will allow for Covid-19 Rapid Tests to be packaged in 10, 25 and 50 units



“These new supply channels will allow us to increase capacity, improve turn-around times, and lower costs by approximately 30%” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO. Tejani goes on to say, “Victory Square has built up a global sales network over the past couple of months. These new manufacturing agreements will eliminate the supply bottleneck and enable the company and its agents to continue selling the Covid-19 Rapid Tests.”