MANCHESTER, NH, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (“Zoom”) (OTCQB: ZMTP), a leading creator of cable modems and other Internet access products under the Motorola brand, today announced that it has completed its merger with Minim Inc., the AI-driven WiFi management and IoT security platform for homes, SMBs, and broadband service providers. Beginning December 8, 2020, the combined company will begin trading as “MINM” (OTCQB: MINM).

“Secure, robust home connectivity is now essential for work and life,” said Gray Chynoweth, newly appointed CEO of the combined company. “What comes next is rapid innovation, where market leaders with vertically-integrated solutions have a speed and technology advantage. That is what Minim now brings to bear. With powerful hardware, intelligent software, an expert team, and the trusted Motorola brand, Minim delivers connectivity that consumers around the world need and deserve.”

The merger was previously announced on November 12, 2020, and was completed on December 4, 2020.

The company also announced today the appointment of five new members to the company’s board of directors. With these changes, the Minim board consists of eight members, five of whom are independent. The company also announced the resignation of two current board members, Peter Sykes and David Allen. The following directors will join Jeremy Hitchcock, Executive Chairperson, Phil Frank, and Joshua Horowitz on the new board:

David Aronoff, General Partner at Flybridge Capital Partners, Board Member of Draper Laboratories and BetterCloud

Dan Artusi, Board Member of MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL), VisIC-Tech, and GenXComm

Graham Chynoweth, Minim CEO

Elizabeth Hitchcock, Principal at Orbit Group

Sandra Howe, Technology Executive, previously with ARRIS, Cisco, and Technetix

“On behalf of the entire company, I would like to thank Peter and Dave for their exceptional leadership throughout their terms,” said Jeremy Hitchcock, Executive Chairperson. “We have big shoes to fill, and to that end, I am proud to welcome a new group of seasoned directors. By drawing upon the deep industry expertise from Dan and Sandra, combined with the entrepreneurial experience from David, Elizabeth, and Graham, Minim is positioned for remarkable growth.”