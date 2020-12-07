Backed with over two decades of IT experience, deep insurance domain knowledge, and industry-proven expertise in emerging technologies, Damco Solutions would be leveraging omni:us unique capabilities to help insurance businesses accelerate their pace of digital transformation. This partnership would support insurers to quickly deploy AI into their claim's lifecycle streamlining the interactions between insurers and insured parties.

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Damco Solutions Inc., leading technology solutions and digital services company, has announced the partnership with omni:us, an Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) provider to fast-track insurers adoption of data-driven cognitive claims management.

The combination of Damco's Insurance industry experience, technology competence with omni:us expertise in AI would provide highly differentiated digitization services helping insurers reinvent the claims journey with high impact automation.

Below is a snapshot of omni:us capabilities:

Digital FNOL : Real-time claims management that converts information into actionable claims data by minimizing touchpoints with intelligent claim automation

: Real-time claims management that converts information into actionable claims data by minimizing touchpoints with intelligent claim automation Claims Indexation : AI cognitive process that streamlines document extraction and classification to read, interpret, and understand data by eliminating the manual workflow

: AI cognitive process that streamlines document extraction and classification to read, interpret, and understand data by eliminating the manual workflow Completeness Check : AI-powered claims handling process with AI-powered decisions and recommendations, providing insights for regulatory compliance and reducing manual claims touchpoints

: AI-powered claims handling process with AI-powered decisions and recommendations, providing insights for regulatory compliance and reducing manual claims touchpoints Coverage Check: Intelligent claims automation improving productivity in the claims process by eliminating time-intensive tasks, identifying noncovered claims, detecting fraud, claims leakage, etc.

"We look forward to collaborating with omni:us to help insurance companies with AI-based cognitive claims management solution and digital technologies to simplify claims lifecycle," said Mohit Gupta, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Damco Solutions Inc. "Together, we would be able to help a broader range of insurers industrialize innovation in claims management. With the addition of omni:us, we see tremendous opportunity to enlarge our approach and help more businesses supercharge their future-readiness."

"omni:us and Damco share a common aspiration: to drive insurance businesses towards a more efficient and customer-oriented experience", said Sofie Quidenus-Wahlforss, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, omni:us. "We at omni:us are excited to team up with such a veteran player in the field as Damco. Both sides will benefit from the other's strengths and specializations and be further empowered to realize our ultimate goal of bringing about wide digital transformation to the insurance sector."

To know more about the partnership and how Damco can help insurance companies, please visit our website. Damco's extended partner network includes some of the finest partnerships with established leaders and innovators like Microsoft (MS Gold Partner), Salesforce (Salesforce Silver Partner), monday.com, UIPath, AWS, Google Cloud, and more. With seamless integration capabilities, specialized skills, top-tier technologies, and mature thinking, Damco has been building solutions that today's digital world demands.

About Damco

Damco Solutions is the trusted technology partner of businesses worldwide enabling them to leverage IT as a strategic asset. Empowered by technology expertise, immaculate execution capabilities, and unwavering focus on the customer needs; Damco has nurtured businesses to connect with their customers, clients and employees in an entirely new way. Damco and omni:us partnership aim to deliver data-driven AI-based solutions for streamlining the claims ecosystem, driving efficiency, collaboration, and bringing the digital future to global insurance businesses.

About omni:us

omni:us is an Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) provider for cognitive claims management. Built on a fully data-driven approach, omni:us transforms the way insurers interact with their insured parties. It provides all the necessary tools and information to make fast, transparent and empathetic claims decisions, whilst improving operational efficiency and reducing loss adjustment expenses.

The company is headquartered in Berlin, with representations in France and North America.

Contact:

Richa Pokhriyal

+1-609-632-0350

