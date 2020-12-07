Columbia Care Recognized in Top 1% on the Growjo 10,000 - The Fastest Growing Companies in the World List

The Growjo 10,000 - The Fastest Growing Companies in the World list highlights and predicts the fastest growing companies across the globe. Columbia Care’s win was based on a custom algorithm that tracks growth indicators such as revenue, valuation increases, hiring plans and competitive analysis. This achievement comes after a year of substantial announcements, including Columbia Care’s virtual shopping system, Virtual.Care; the launch of national lifestyle brand, Seed & Strain; and the acquisitions of The Green Solution and Project Cannabis.

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) has announced today that it has been named to the top 1% of the Growjo 10,000 - The Fastest Growing Companies in the World list.

“We are beyond excited to share that Columbia Care has made the Growjo 10,000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the world,” says Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “Over the past year, the company has grown significantly as a result of our passion for developing products and services that will give our customers the best experience. Our commitment to producing a well-known cannabis brand that satisfies our customers’ needs will continue to fuel our desire to flourish as a company. With the positive shift in cannabis sentiment across the United States, we are looking forward to expanding Columbia Care in both already existing markets and new markets across the country.”

The Growjo 10,000 list is selected from a group of one million international companies. To see a full list of winners please visit: https://growjo.com/

About Growjo

Growjo, the leader in identifying the list of the top growing companies in the world, utilizes more than 20 unique growth indicators to assimilate the Growjo 10000 every month. Growjo recognizes the top growing companies for their accomplishments through the algorithm-based list ranking, and offers the list to anyone interested in an easily formatted and free downloadable format. If you are interested in learning more about Growjo and how you can subscribe to updates and download the free list, visit Growjo.com.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 100 facilities1 including 76 dispensaries and 24 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with respect to its and processing licenses, which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, as well as other risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2020, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005022/en/