Takeda Presents Real-World Evidence at ASH 2020, Demonstrating Its Long-Standing Commitment to Personalizing Treatments for Rare Bleeding Disorders

Real-World Evidence Demonstrates Importance of Patient Centric Care Real-world evidence (RWE) from studies across rare bleeding disorders demonstrate the crucial role understanding patterns of care and the patient’s holistic experience outside of rigorous clinical studies play in advancing patient-centric treatment in bleeding disorders. Several of Takeda’s studies presented at ASH generate real-world evidence to better understand clinical management of treatment and associated disease outcomes in hemophilia A and VWD.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE: 4502/NYSE:TAK ) (“Takeda”), today presented five hematology poster presentations and four abstracts at the 62 nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition that underscore its commitment to advancing treatments for rare bleeding disorders. Takeda will also be presenting data from its broader oncology portfolio and pipeline at the conference. Read more here .

“Real-world evidence allows healthcare professionals to understand how medications work in routine clinical practice and can advance patient-centric treatment in bleeding disorders,” said Dr. Michael Tarantino, CEO, Chief Medical Officer and President, The Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Institute and Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine at University of Illinois College of Medicine-Peoria. “For example, real world data presented at ASH describe patient satisfaction data with ADYNOVATE. This data help us better understand the true patient experience when using our products.”

Insights generating RWE at ASH 2020 are captured in the following posters:

ADYNOVATE (Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), PEGylated) and Hemophilia A: “ATHN-2: Dosing, Patient Satisfaction and Other Patient-Reported Outcomes after Switching to Rurioctocog Alfa Pegol in ATHN 2: A Longitudinal, Observational Study of Previously Treated Hemophilia Patients Switching Coagulation Replacement Factor Products,” (poster #870) highlights the findings of longitudinally observed patients previously treated with hemophilia A medication switching to rurioctocog alfa pegol to identify dosing regimens, patient satisfaction with the change in therapy, and impact on overall health and productivity.

ADVATE (Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant)) and Hemophilia A: “Effectiveness and safety outcomes in patients with hemophilia A receiving antihemophilic factor (recombinant) for at least 5 years in a real-world setting: 6-year interim analysis of the AHEAD International and German studies,” (poster #2698) assesses the long-term effectiveness and safety in Hemophilia A (HA) patients treated with ADVATE for greater than five years in a real-world setting.

FEIBA (Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex): “Real-world clinical management of patients with congenital hemophilia and inhibitors: interim analysis of the FEIBA Global Outcome study (FEIBA GO),” ( Online publish only ) assesses the long-term safety and real-world effectiveness of activated prothrombin complex concentrate as prophylaxis (aPCC) or on-demand treatment seen in FEIBA GO in patients with congenital hemophilia A or B with inhibitors (PwHI) across different clinical settings.

von Willebrand Disease: Posters featuring data from two studies that aim to advance scientific knowledge and understanding of von Willebrand disease (VWD), including the following retrospective analyses: “Characterization of Hysterectomy in Women with VWD Using Data from a US Medical Claims Database,” (poster #1794) uses medical claims data to assess rates of hysterectomy/UA in women before and after diagnosis of VWD and evaluate hysterectomy/UA (including age at procedure) in women with VWD compared to women without a bleeding disorder. “Retrospective chart review of gastrointestinal bleeding in patients with von Willebrand Disease” ( Online publish only ) seeks to describe the natural history of treatment and management of GI bleeds in patients with VWD, comparing patients with a history of GI bleeding to those who experienced their first GI bleed within the five years of this chart review.

Posters featuring data from two studies that aim to advance scientific knowledge and understanding of von Willebrand disease (VWD), including the following retrospective analyses: Sickle Cell Disease: “Prevalence of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) in patients with sickle cell disease: A retrospective US claims database analysis” ( Online publish only ) is a retrospective database analysis that characterizes the demographic and clinical characteristics of patients with sickle cell disease.



Advancing Personalized Treatment in Bleeding Disorders

In addition to a real-world evidence suite at ASH 2020, Takeda is highlighting its commitment to advancing individualized treatment in rare hematology, by highlighting the importance of a tailored dosing regimen of hemophilia based on patients’ different pharmacokinetic (PK) profiles, patient preferences in hemophilia A treatment and patient clinical demographics in sickle cell disease (SCD). For VWD, we are a long way from advancing a PK-guided dosing regimen but are looking at a variety of personal characteristics, such as bodyweight, in order to advance pharmacokinetics in VWD treatment.

“Personalized treatments provide the potential to drive enhanced outcomes while improving both the patient and HCP experience,” comments Wolfhard Erdlenbruch, M.D., PhD, Vice President, Head Global Medical Affairs Hematology. “For rare bleeding disorders, there has been transformative steps around PK modelling to build a more personalized approach to factor therapy, but the journey towards personalization is still being defined, as indicated by this year’s data presented at ASH.”

Additional insights showcased at ASH 2020 include:

von Willebrand Disease: “Assessment of rVWF pharmacokinetics in overweight and obese VWD patients using a population pharmacokinetic model,” (poster #859) seeks to understand how the relationship between BMI and von Willebrand factor (VWF) pharmacokinetics (PK) in overweight and obese patients could contribute to optimization of dosing in these populations.

Hemophilia A: “Patient preferences for hemophilia A treatments: A discrete choice experiment,” (poster #1623) measured patients’ preferences for different hemophilia A treatments, including emerging treatments such as gene therapy. Results from a survey of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia A and no history of FVIII inhibitors showed that the frequency, route and place of administration and as well as out-of-pocket costs were the treatment attributes with the greatest impact on patient preferences for hemophilia A treatment. “Assessing Patient Experiences with Prophylactic Treatments for Hemophilia A: Concept Elicitation for Gene Therapy,” ( Online publish only ) attempts to better understand patients’ experiences of living with hemophilia A, the impact of traditional hemophilia A treatments, and patients’ perceptions of the potential value of gene therapy versus traditional prophylactic treatments.



About Hemophilia

Hemophilia is a chronic disease that causes longer-than-normal bleeding due to absent or deficient clotting factor in the blood.1 Hemophilia A is more common than hemophilia B; in 2018, hemophilia A affects about 158,225 people, whereas hemophilia B affects about 31,247 people worldwide.2 People with hemophilia, working closely with their healthcare professionals, can live healthy lives with proper care and adequate treatment. Treatment regimens typically include on-demand and/or regular prophylactic infusions of factor replacement therapy to control or prevent the risk of bleeding.1,2

About von Willebrand disease (VWD)

VWD is the most common inherited bleeding disorder, affecting up to one percent of the U.S. population.3 VWD is caused by a deficiency or dysfunction of von Willebrand factor (VWF), one of several types of proteins in the blood that are needed to facilitate proper blood clotting.3 Due to this defect or deficiency in VWF, blood is not able to clot effectively in people with VWD, which may result in heavy menstrual periods, easy bruising or frequent nose bleeds.3 Bleeding caused by VWD varies greatly among patients with this disease.4

About Takeda Hematology

Takeda is a leader in hemophilia with the longest heritage and a market-leading portfolio, backed by established safety and efficacy profiles with decades of real-world experience. We have 70+ years of experience driving innovation for patients and a broad portfolio of 11 products across multiple bleeding disorders.9 Our experience as leaders in hematology means we are well prepared to meet today’s needs as we pursue future developments in the treatment of bleeding disorders. Together with the hematology community, we are committed to raising expectations for the future, including earlier diagnosis, earlier and better protection against bleeds, and more personalized patient care.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

