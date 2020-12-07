 

Free Budgeting Tools from Regions for a ‘Cheerful and Bright’ Holiday

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

While many people face ongoing financial challenges prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the hope of spreading good cheer remains strong. The holiday shopping season is under way, and free resources are available to help consumers build and manage their budgets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005072/en/

Regions Next Step offers budgeting insights for anyone, regardless if they're a Regions customer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Regions Next Step offers budgeting insights for anyone, regardless if they're a Regions customer. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to a recent survey conducted for Regions Next Step, Regions Bank’s financial education program, most people could use the help. The survey found nearly half (48%) of respondents had a 2020 holiday budget or planned to create one. Yet, only 14% described their budget as ‘Cheerful and Bright,’ meaning they were fully prepared with a formal budget.

Further, 16% described their budget as ‘Building a Snow Fort,’ meaning they had a budget, but it needed to be adjusted. And nearly one in five (18%) described their budget as a ‘Melting Snowman,’ meaning they didn’t have a budget, though they planned to create one at some point.

Other key findings from the survey, conducted this fall, include:

  • Spending money was ranked as the most stressful factor by 34% of respondents, more than organizing gatherings or picking out gifts.
  • Also, 37% of respondents anticipated spending less in 2020 compared to 2019.
  • Among those making cuts to save money, the top area for scaling back is gift-giving (61%), with those between the ages of 35 and 54 being the most likely to decrease spending in this area.
  • Additionally, nearly half (49%) plan to cut back on travel for vacations or visiting family or friends.
  • The survey also revealed many people plan to cut back spending on decorations and gatherings (both 43%).

“Holiday festivities and budgets look different this year due to COVID-19, but with thoughtful planning and a formal holiday budget, people can spend less time worrying about money and more time celebrating with loved ones,” said Joye Hehn, Next Step financial education manager for Regions. “At Regions, we are committed to providing free tools and resources people need to be financially prepared for the holiday season and starting the new year off right.”

Specifically, Regions Next Step recommends the following:

  • Plan and track spending. A holistic holiday spending plan that accounts for everything from gifts and entertaining to decorations and travel, can help with staying on budget. Use the worksheet linked here to create a holiday budget and track purchases.
  • Be realistic. Figure out how much you can reasonably spend during the holidays without incurring debt. Learn strategies to avoid overspending this holiday season in the article linked here.
  • Get creative to maximize savings. Thinking outside the box can help reduce spending. Create homemade, DIY gifts. Check to see if credit card points or rewards are available to help cover costs. And try alternatives to traditional gift-giving like white elephant exchanges (to re-gift that thing you’ll never use in a million years) or donating to charity. More savings tips are in the article linked here.
  • Protect your purchases. Thieves, hackers and scam artists don’t take the holidays off. Whether you’re shopping online, or out and about, keep these safety precautions in mind.

Visit Regions.com/NextStepHoliday for more tips and resources on planning, budgeting and saving for the holidays. The information is free and available to anyone, regardless of whether you have a Regions account.

The Regions Next Step omnibus survey questions were part of a national online survey that took place between Oct. 13-14, 2020. The survey reached 1,140 U.S. adults. The results are weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (18+).

About Regions Financial Corporation
 Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $145 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

Regions Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Free Budgeting Tools from Regions for a ‘Cheerful and Bright’ Holiday While many people face ongoing financial challenges prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the hope of spreading good cheer remains strong. The holiday shopping season is under way, and free resources are available to help consumers build and manage …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Sinovac Secures Approximately $500 Million in Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Capitalmind International, Investec Bank plc, Regions Securities and its M&A Arm BlackArch Partners, Announce Partnership for Global Financial Advisory
09.11.20
Regions Next Step survey finds nearly half of small business owners have increased investment in their business during COVID-19
09.11.20
Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference