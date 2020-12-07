Office Depot Survey Reveals Top Home Office Essentials That Lead to Productive Employees

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today released proprietary survey results from more than 1,000 remote workers on their top priorities for home office upgrades that have enhanced the work-from-home experience.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

In an effort to establish an improved work-from-home setup, respondents indicated purchasing chairs (36%), desks (33.3%), keyboards (25.8%) and headsets (25.3%) to make remote work more enjoyable. Remote workers also reported that chairs (22.8%), desks (21.7%) and computers (16.2%) were the top work-from-home products that helped boost their productivity.

“Many people are continuing to work remotely but have realized they need to further optimize their home office,” said Stephen Mohan, EVP, Business Solutions Division for Office Depot. “From height adjustable desks to tech accessories to ergonomic seating, Office Depot has a full suite of solutions to enhance any remote workspace to help our customers accomplish more throughout their workday in a healthier and more productive way.”

Among those surveyed, 60% indicated they received a stipend from their employer for working from home. Out of those who received a stipend, 84% reported using the money on work-from-home essentials only, which suggests that remote employees appreciate help to get their feet on the ground in their new setups.

With or without a stipend, 67% of remote workers acknowledged they were still planning on making home office upgrades to get the resources they need to be productive. To recreate their in-office workspace, remote workers can consider outfitting their home office with similar products that can help boost productivity, including:

Ergonomic Furniture: Active workplace furniture encourages healthier habits no matter where “the office” is located. Ergonomic seating offers features, including adjustable seat height, seat depth and lumbar support that provide all day comfort. Remote workers looking to break up long periods of sitting may want to consider a height-adjustable desk so they can alternate to a standing position while continuing to work without disruption.