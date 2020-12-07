Bank of Southern California Names Thomas G. Dolan Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Dolan brings extensive experience providing strategic and operational leadership in highly entrepreneurial, growth-oriented financial institutions and will be instrumental in the company’s future growth. He joined the company earlier this year as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer. Previously, he held the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Los Alamos National Bank. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Anchor BanCorp Wisconsin Inc., where he provided the executive oversight of Finance, in addition to leading key central departments, including Strategic Planning, the Project Management Office, Information Technology, and Mortgage Banking.

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, announced today the appointment of Thomas G. Dolan as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, he will continue to serve as a key member of the executive leadership team and will lead financial planning and analysis, accounting, investor relations, and capital management.

“As part of the ongoing growth and evolution of our organization, I am pleased to appoint Tom as CFO,” said Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of Bank of Southern California. “Tom is a seasoned senior-level executive with more than 37 years of financial experience spanning the banking and specialty finance industries. His depth of experience covering strategic financial management, financial analysis, business planning, and more, will be beneficial in reaching the Bank’s full potential,” concluded Rogge.

Jim Burgess will assume the role as Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Burgess joined the Bank in 2011, and previously held the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. In his new position, he will continue to play a key role in managing and controlling the organization's financial processes, policies, and procedures, all while managing and developing the team. “Jim has been an asset to the organization over the years, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to grow the organization,” said Thomas Dolan.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please call 844.BNK.SOCAL or visit https://www.banksocal.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005097/en/