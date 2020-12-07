AWS Announces Partnership with MGM to Modernize its Media Supply Chain

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced a multi-year collaboration with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform. MGM owns one of the world’s largest libraries of premium film and television content, including the Bond and Rocky film franchises, as well as the series Fargo, Vikings, and The Handmaid’s Tale, and is focused on the production, acquisition, licensing, and global distribution of its film and television content across all media platforms. MGM is migrating its content library and critical SAP workloads to AWS to power its media supply chain as well as support its content rights and distribution processes. Running on AWS, MGM will distribute content across multiple platforms quickly and at scale.

Traditional media supply chains are highly decentralized, expensive to maintain, and rely on manual processes and third parties to distribute content to new and existing platforms. MGM’s new cloud-based media supply chain will leverage AWS compute, serverless, storage, machine learning, and media services to modernize its infrastructure. MGM will build a data lake on AWS using Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) that will provide up-to-date content rights and ownership information and connect to a microservices architecture that will simplify and automate workflows and processes throughout MGM’s complex media supply chain. MGM and AWS are working together to innovate across MGM’s development and fulfillment processes, tackling challenges from intellectual property acquisition and development, through the delivery of professional content and servicing materials.

MGM will leverage AWS Media Services, including AWS Elemental MediaConvert, to more fully automate the processes for preparing and delivering MGM’s library of feature film and premium television content, optimizing video for viewing on any screen. Using AWS Lambda serverless compute and AWS container services, the new media supply chain will enable MGM to transfer, process, and package video for all media channels on demand without having to procure, plan, and run infrastructure. In addition, Amazon S3, Amazon S3 Glacier, and Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive will provide MGM with secure and cost effective content and data storage and archiving.