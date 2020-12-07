There are only a few weeks left of the holiday shopping season, and this year, people are shopping online more than ever before. That’s why Best Buy is working around the clock to provide new and expanded ways for our customers to get the gifts they need — how, where and when they want them — in time for the holidays.

Credit: Best Buy

One of the quickest, most convenient ways for customers to get their orders continues to be Best Buy’s contactless curbside pickup, available at all stores, often within an hour. Last week alone, millions of orders were conveniently and safely picked up curbside at our stores. For these final few weeks, we’ve even expanded our curbside pickup hours so customers can get their purchases before and after regular store hours, giving more options and flexibility when picking up.

For those who don’t want to leave home, we’ve also created new ways for shoppers to get their products delivered to their homes — including more same-day delivery options — as well as using our employees and stores more than ever to deliver BestBuy.com orders.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting your Best Buy order:

Contactless curbside pickup – We’ve extended our curbside pickup hours, so customers can now pick up their orders before and after regular shopping hours. Again, this is one of the easiest and most convenient options, available at nearly every Best Buy store across the country and often ready within an hour.

Same-day and next-day delivery – These have been available to Best Buy customers for years, but this year we’ve expanded these options even more. Free, next-day delivery is available on thousands of items. For those who can’t wait that long, we’ve partnered with delivery companies like Shipt and Roadie to deliver same day to even more customers. Now, shoppers can check out as late as 3 p.m. local time and get their orders by 9 p.m. We’ve also recently partnered with Instacart, so customers can shop for hundreds of Best Buy items on the Instacart app or website, and Instacart will deliver items the same or very next day.

Employee delivery – Through this program, we have Best Buy employees in almost all of our stores to deliver online orders right to customers’ doors in their communities. Employees are delivering orders until 10:30 p.m. local time every day. Shoppers don’t need to select this option during checkout, they can simply choose their preferred delivery window and Best Buy will take care of the rest.

Ship from Store Hub – While we’ve been shipping items directly from our stores to customers’ doorsteps for years, this year we’ve enlisted about 340 of our stores to be ship-from-store hubs, equipped with the right teams and space to handle a much higher volume of orders and helping us deliver even more orders to customers on time. We expect about 70% of all of our ship-from-store units to be sent from these hubs.

Alternate pickup locations – This year, we have expanded our alternate pickup options to 16,000 locations across the country. In fact, 80% of the population lives within 5 miles of one of these locations thanks to our new and expanded partners, including CVS Pharmacy, Michaels, Advanced Auto Parts and UPS stores. Just select your desired pickup location as you check out online, wait for your order completion email and, viola, you’re on your way.

Safe shopping

Of course, nothing is more important to us than creating a safe shopping environment this year. To help customers find all the ways they can shop safely this year, we’ve created an easy guide with more information on how to shop, pick up your order, get delivery and repair services and more. For more information on how our customers can shop safely this season, visit BestBuy.com/ShopConfidently.

