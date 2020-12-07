Entravision Announces Participation in the Singular Research Best of the Uncovered Webinar

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Singular Research Best of the Uncovered Webinar on Thursday, December 10th. The Company’s presentation will begin at 8:30 am PT.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Entravision’s Investor Relations website at https://www.entravision.com/investor/. An audio replay will also be available for 30 days following the presentation.