 

Five9 Receives Highest Product Scores in Two Use Cases in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Contact Center as a Service

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that the company received the highest Product Scores in two of the Use Cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Contact Center as a Service Report. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center scored the highest in the North America and Agile Contact Center use cases, while also scoring in the highest 3 in the Customer Engagement Center and High-Volume Customer Call Center uses cases. A complimentary copy of the report is available, here.

Gartner evaluated 13 Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) vendors as part of the Critical Capabilities report, a companion report to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, offering a comparative analysis that scores competing products or services against a set of critical differentiators identified by Gartner.

According to Gartner, “this research evaluates CCaaS providers offering SaaS-based applications that enable customer service organizations to manage multichannel customer interactions holistically from both a customer-experience and employee-experience perspective.”

Gartner identified 11 critical capabilities that are weighted for each of the five use cases. Gartner recommends that “application leaders should use the vendors scores given for each capability as part of an objective selection process.”

“We are proud to have Five9 recognized for the enhancements we have made in digital engagement and workforce optimization – and think this is evident by our ranking in the customer Use Cases identified by Gartner,” said Dan Burkland, Five9, President. “We feel that recognition like this fuels our commitment to innovating and enabling our customers to deliver extraordinary customer experiences.”

1Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Contact Center as a Service” by Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Pri Rathnayake, November 10, 2020

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating more than six billion customer engagement minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Gartner Disclosure

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

