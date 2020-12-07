 

Comtech Receives $2.1 Million of Additional Funding to Support the U.S. Army’s Blue Force Tracking System

December 7, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, through its Maryland-based subsidiary, Comtech Mobile Datacom Corporation, was awarded $2.1 million of additional funding for Option Year 3 of contract GS03Q17DSC0002, of which $1.0 million was awarded in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The overall funded value of the contract, inclusive of the Base period and Option Years 1 through 3, is approximately $29.3 million.

These contract modifications are part of the five-year BFT-1 sustainment support contract for the U.S. Army’s Project Manager Mission Command (“PM MC”) Blue Force Tracking (“BFT-1”) program. Comtech continues to perform engineering services, satellite network operations and program management through a Firm Fixed Price (“FFP”) contract with Time & Materials (“T&M”) and Cost Reimbursement elements. Option Year 3’s performance period began April 15, 2020 and ends April 14, 2021, and the contract provides for one additional twelve-month option period, exercisable by GSA.

“The additional funding further illustrates the importance of Comtech’s expertise and dedication to the BFT-1 sustainment provided to the U.S. Army,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

