Opendoor Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “OPEN”

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE: IPOB) (“SCH” and, after the Domestication as described below, “Opendoor Technologies”) today announced the pending transfer of the listing of its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the “SCH Class A ordinary shares”) and redeemable warrants (the “SCH warrants”) from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) to The Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) related to its pending business combination with Opendoor Labs Inc. (“Opendoor”).

Prior to the consummation of the business combination, SCH will domesticate as a Delaware corporation and will change its name to “Opendoor Technologies Inc.” (the “Domestication”). In connection with the Domestication, (1) each of the then issued and outstanding SCH Class A ordinary shares, will convert automatically, on a one-for-one basis, into a share of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of Opendoor Technologies (the “Opendoor Technologies common stock”); (2) each of the then issued and outstanding SCH warrant will convert automatically into a redeemable warrant to acquire one share of Opendoor Technologies common stock (the “Opendoor Technologies warrants”); and (3) each of the then issued and outstanding units of SCH that have not been previously separated into the underlying SCH Class A ordinary shares and underlying SCH warrants upon the request of the holder thereof (the “SCH units”), will be cancelled and will entitle the holder thereof to one share of Opendoor Technologies common stock and one-third of one Opendoor Technologies warrant.