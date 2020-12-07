 

AMN CEO Susan Salka Named One of Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020

Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN), has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of 2020’s 100 Most Influential People. This year’s list focused on people who influenced the course of healthcare during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN), has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of 2020’s 100 Most Influential People. This year’s list focused on people who influenced the course of healthcare during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Modern Healthcare, its editors and readers selected the 100 most innovative and resilient candidates who helped healthcare maneuver through the unprecedented hardships of the pandemic and who “used current events like the election, racial injustice and public health as an inspiration to do better.” This year’s list also included a record number of women.

“I am grateful for this honor on behalf of the entire team at AMN Healthcare, and especially for our nurses, physicians, allied health professionals, and all others who are out there on the frontlines of the pandemic working to save lives and reduce suffering,” Salka said. “Despite the hardships of 2020, this has also been a year where AMN has found opportunities to continue to innovate our service offerings, advance our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and support our communities.”

The annual Most Influential People program honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential individuals in the industry in terms of leadership and impact. The complete ranking, feature article, and profiles of winners are available at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.

“This year will be remembered for more than the COVID-19 pandemic and election. It is a year that reminded us of the importance of the frontline healthcare worker and the power of collaboration,” said Modern Healthcare Editor Aurora Aguilar. “Every member of this class found ways to help their organization or the government or each other maneuver through unprecedented hardships. The result was often groundbreaking.”

Aguilar said that Modern Healthcare editors and readers selected the 100 most innovative and resilient candidates who influenced the course of healthcare during a global pandemic, continued to press forward amidst uncertainty, and used current events like the election, racial injustice, and public health as an inspiration to do better.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com. 

