Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Virtual Investor Day 2020

The webcast will include an overview of Mirum’s strategy and commercial plans for its lead investigational medication, maralixibat, as well as development progress for maralixibat and volixibat, both of which are being evaluated for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRUM) today announced that it will host its inaugural Virtual Investor Day on December 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET.

Chris Peetz, Mirum’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by members of the company’s management team, as well as industry experts, Philip Rosenthal, MD, Director of Pediatric Hepatology, University of California, San Francisco, and Catherine Williamson, MD, FRCP, FMedSci, Professor of Women’s Health at King’s College London.

About Mirum

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. The Company has initiated a rolling NDA submission for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS and expects to complete the submission in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, Mirum’s marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency.

Mirum is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis and intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com.

