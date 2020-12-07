 

American Software Names Keith Charron Chief Operating Officer

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) today announced the addition of Keith Charron as Chief Operating Officer to accelerate new account acquisition, customer success and sustainable growth.

“Following a comprehensive market search, we are thrilled for Keith to join the team and bring his more than 30 years of global technology leadership experience to American Software,” said Allan Dow, CEO and president, American Software. “Keith has a proven track record of developing and leading efficient sales, service and support organizations and will help us unify our operations across each of American Software’s brands – Logility, Demand Solutions and NGC Software.”

Prior to joining American Software, Keith served as Chief Sales Officer at Syncron providing leadership and strategic direction for their global commercial organization. Prior to that, Keith led worldwide sales and operations for ENOVIA/3DEXPERIENCE, part of Dassault Systèmes. Keith received a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering and Master’s Degree in Business from Michigan State University. He served on the Board of Directors for MSU Broad Business School EMBA Alumni, and is the founder of 100 MEN CLUB, a philanthropic organization helping underserved children and families around southeast Michigan.

“The events of the past year have emphasized the importance of the supply chain as a catalyst for resilience and growth,” said Keith Charron, COO, American Software. “American Software and our brands - Logility, Demand Solutions and NGC Software - deliver the unique capability to help companies around the world transform their supply chains into profit centers and differentiators. I am excited about the opportunity to join this family and build on its rich history of innovation.”

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entities delivers an innovative technical platform with AI-powered capabilities for supply chain management and advanced retail planning that is accelerating digital supply chain optimization from product concept to customer availability. Logility, Inc. is helping large enterprise companies transform their supply chain operations to gain a competitive advantage. Recognized for its high-touch approach to customer service, rapid implementations and industry-leading return on investment (ROI), Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Demand Management, Inc. delivers affordable, easy-to-use supply chain planning solutions designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service and reduce inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Demand Management, Inc. serves customers such as Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. New Generation Computing, Inc. powers the digital supply chain to enable apparel brand owners and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development, and optimizing sourcing and distribution. NGC customers include Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste and Spanx. The comprehensive American Software supply chain and retail planning portfolio delivered in the cloud includes advanced analytics, supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing management, vendor quality and compliance, and product traceability. For more information about American Software, please visit www.amsoftware.com, call (404) 364-7615 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

