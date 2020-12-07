Cegereal Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30, 2020 to December 4, 2020
Cegereal (Paris:CGR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|
Identification code
of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|
Identification code
of financial instrument
|
Aggregated daily
volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average
price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|Number of Transactions
|CEGEREAL
|04/12/20
|
FR0010309096
|
80
31.60
1
TOTAL
80
31.60
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|
Identification code
issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|
Identification code of
Investment Services Provider
|Day/time of transaction (CET)
|
Identification code of
financial instrument
|Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|CEGEREAL
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|04/12/2020 15:34:26
|FR0010309096
|
31.60
|
EUR
|
80
|
XPAR
|00248711048EXPA1
|Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005571/en/
