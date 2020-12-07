 

Cegereal Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30, 2020 to December 4, 2020

Regulatory News:

Cegereal (Paris:CGR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code
of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of transaction Identification code
of financial instrument 		Aggregated daily
volume (in number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
price of the purchased shares * 		Market (MIC Code) Number of Transactions
CEGEREAL 04/12/20

FR0010309096

80

31.60

XPAR

1

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

TOTAL

80

31.60

Details per transaction

Name of issuer Identification code
issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) 		Name of Investment Services Provider Identification code of
Investment Services Provider 		Day/time of transaction (CET) Identification code of
financial instrument 		Price per transaction Currency Acquired volume Market (MIC Code) Reference number of transaction Purpose of buy back
CEGEREAL Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 04/12/2020 15:34:26 FR0010309096

31.60

EUR

80

XPAR

00248711048EXPA1 Cancellation of shares (capital reduction)

 

