 

Y-mAbs to Host Virtual Research & Development Day on Wednesday, December 16

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual research and development day on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 12pm – 2pm Eastern Time.

This webinar will feature presentations from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Shakeel Modak, M.D., MRCP, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Jaume Mora, M.D., Ph.D., SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital, and Brian H. Santich, Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering.

  • Dr. Modak will discuss DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in combination with chemotherapy;
  • Dr. Mora will present updated frontline data for DANYELZA; and
  • Dr. Santich will cover the novel SADA Technology Platform (Liquid RadiationTM) and its potential use across various tumor types

Additionally, Y-mAbs' management team will also provide updates on DANYELZA in osteosarcoma, 177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA, omburtamab’s 101 and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (“DIPG”) studies, and the Company’s first bispecific antibody nivatrotamab (GD2xCD3-BsAb) along with a short corporate overview.

Following the formal presentations, Drs. Modak, Mora, and Santich, as well as the Y-mAbs management team will be available to answer questions.

To register for the research and development day, please click here.

Shakeel Modak, M.D., MRCP is a pediatric Hematology-Oncology doctor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Department of Pediatrics in New York, NY. He received his MBBS and M.D. degrees from TN Medical College, Bombay, as well as his MRCP degree at Royal College of Physicians, London, UK. Dr. Modak specializes in the treatment of children and young adults with neuroblastoma and other solid tumors, such as desmoplastic small round cell tumors (“DSRCT”). He has been named to Best Doctors, New York City for the past seven years in a row. Dr. Modak has been the principal investigator on more than 12 studies initiated and implemented for neuroblastoma and DSRCT. He has also been the co-investigator on over 50 clinical studies.

