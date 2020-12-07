 

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Record and Meeting Dates for Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Canoo Holdings Ltd.

07.12.2020, 15:00   

- Special meeting of stockholders to approve proposed business combination with Canoo Holdings Ltd. to be held on December 21, 2020 -

- Record date for the special meeting will be October 27, 2020 -

- Upon closing, combined company stock and warrants will trade under “GOEV” and “GOEVW” ticker symbols –

- Canoo will reveal its Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle on December 17, 2020 -

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC, HCACW, HCACU) (“HCAC”) today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective its registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-248923) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with HCAC’s special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to consider the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Canoo Holdings Ltd. (“Canoo”). Additionally, HCAC today announced that it has set a record date of October 27, 2020 (the “Record Date”) and a meeting date of December 21, 2020 for its Special Meeting.

Daniel Hennessy, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of HCAC said, “We are pleased to reach this significant milestone in the transaction process, which will lead to Canoo becoming a public company upon approval by HCAC shareholders. This transaction has enabled Canoo to accelerate key initiatives, including pulling forward its all electric B2B (business to business) multi-purpose delivery vehicle which will be revealed on December 17, 2020.” 

Hennessy continued, “Since announcing the transaction, Canoo has seen substantial growth in consumer demand and significant interest from potential partners in its proprietary market leading EV platform and underlying technologies. Canoo is efficiently allocating capital by leveraging this platform and has identified new opportunities significantly increasing its TAM (total addressable market) in both B2B and B2C (business to customer) end markets. We have never been more excited about the future of Canoo and look forward to closing our planned merger later in December.”

