Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions

MIAMI, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (“Norwegian” or the “Company”) today announces a partnership with AtmosAir Solutions to install continuous disinfection air purification systems across its 28 ship fleet for its three brands, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The new air filtration system technology will feature continuous active COVID disinfection through bi-polar ionization in the air and on surfaces, an all-natural solution with no harmful chemicals, radiations or by-products. One of the advantages of the bi-polar ionization process is that it allows air purification to occur within the desired space, treating a larger volume of air, instead of relying on contaminants passing through the air handler unit to be cleaned.

Tests performed by Microchem Laboratory, one of the world’s preeminent laboratories for testing EPA- and FDA-registered sanitizing products, confirmed that the presence of coronavirus was reduced by 99.92% within 30 minutes of exposure to AtmosAir.

“While it is impossible to completely eliminate the risks associated with COVID-19, the AtmosAir technology is one of the many investments the Company is making to enhance its already rigorous health and safety standards,” said Robin Lindsay, executive vice president of Vessel Operations for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We are working diligently on our multi-layered strategy for health and safety and AtmosAir’s proven all-natural bi-polar ionization technology will add yet another layer of protection on board our ships.”

“We are proud to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings on making their fleet safer for their guests and crew members,” Steve Levine, President & CEO of AtmosAir Solutions. “In order to get everyone back to work and back to having fun, people need to know that the spaces they occupy are safe, and AtmosAir adds a significant layer of protection, giving people confidence in the air they breathe. We look forward to seeing their fleet back on the high seas.”